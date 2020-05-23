Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 727.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,714.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.82. The company had a trading volume of 384,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.27. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

