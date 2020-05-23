Banco Santander S.A. Invests $9.16 Million in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 303,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,131,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

