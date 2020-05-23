Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.08

Media headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news impact score of -3.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on BAMXF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 7,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

