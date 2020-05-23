BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 144,380 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 126.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HP by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in HP by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

