BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 4,574 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,139. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

