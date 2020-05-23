BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $15 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,542 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 5,660,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

