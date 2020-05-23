BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,814 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 12,152,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,282,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.