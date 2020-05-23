BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $30.73 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,186 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

RCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,911. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

