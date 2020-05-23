BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,928.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $452,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,795 shares of company stock worth $115,218,038. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $387.96. The stock had a trading volume of 996,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.40 and a 200 day moving average of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $394.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.