BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $8.82 Million in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NetEase by 85.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.28.

NTES traded down $29.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.25. 1,243,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,720. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $402.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

