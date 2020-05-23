BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 31,428 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 940.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

