BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 46,248 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products comprises 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.54% of Sonoco Products worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,761,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after purchasing an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 240,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $9,022,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 357,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

