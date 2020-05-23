BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 189.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,560. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.47. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

