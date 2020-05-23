BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 192,718 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192,718 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $35,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,978. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.