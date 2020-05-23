BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $610,741 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 1,497,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

