Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Head to Head Contrast

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 42.39% 26.79% 13.78% Brigham Minerals 9.58% 6.98% 2.26%

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38 Brigham Minerals 0 3 8 0 2.73

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 82.61%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.80 $214.37 million $1.16 5.72 Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 7.17 $21.64 million $0.57 22.46

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Brigham Minerals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

