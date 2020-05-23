botXcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $810,668.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. botXcoin has a total market cap of $81.12 million and $810,668.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.02099904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

botXcoin's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens.

The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin's official website is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

