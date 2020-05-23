BP (LON:BP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.89 ($5.23).

Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.08). 63,988,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.25. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 414.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.18%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

