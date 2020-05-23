BP (NYSE:BP) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 7,941,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,225,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.81. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

