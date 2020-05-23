BQT (BQTX) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. BQT has a market cap of $1.75 million and $285.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, BQT has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.61 or 0.03710088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

