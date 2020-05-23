Bread (BRD) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Bread has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $605,340.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.