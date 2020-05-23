Burst (BURST) Market Cap Achieves $9.14 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $13,099.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,093,398,638 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

