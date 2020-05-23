Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,515.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $62,515.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.02257526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,535,011,537 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,789,859 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

