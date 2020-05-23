Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up 1.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ryder System worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,957,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 468,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,750 shares of company stock worth $941,055 and have sold 7,755 shares worth $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

