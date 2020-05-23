Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Catalent by 32.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 560,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

