Centauri (CTX) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $30,353.12 and $11.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

