Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $53,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 932,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

