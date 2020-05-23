Chromia (CHR) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $6.43 million and $4.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.02110925 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00093502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00180578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 417,495,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,408,611 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

