Chrono.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $38,531.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 91% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00016378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.