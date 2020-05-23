ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Reaches $0.0016

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $5,947.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.