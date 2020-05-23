Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after buying an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $19,665,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $190.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.03. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

