Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,450 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of IBM by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 273.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.6% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 53.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.06. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

