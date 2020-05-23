Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 794 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.90. 704,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.08 and a 200 day moving average of $485.58. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,054 shares of company stock worth $20,048,168 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

