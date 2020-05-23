ClearPoll Trading 68.8% Lower Over Last Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $15,468.02 and $95.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.