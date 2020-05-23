Clipper Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 60% against the US dollar. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.