CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $861,682.72

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $861,682.72 and $21,805.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003621 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043550 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,452,128 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.