Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

CLX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.