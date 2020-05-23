Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,626,910 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,953. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.