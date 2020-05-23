ColossusXT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $125.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,058,821,901 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,780,074 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

