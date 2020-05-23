Commerce Bank Sells 2,149 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $169.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

