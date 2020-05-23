Commerce Bank Sells 7,784 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,085 shares of company stock worth $8,869,343. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average is $204.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

