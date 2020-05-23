COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COMPASS GRP PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s ranking:

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 156,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,989. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.