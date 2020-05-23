ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $91,742.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

