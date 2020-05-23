Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.