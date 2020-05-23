CPChain Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, CPChain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $735,475.20 and approximately $130,859.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

