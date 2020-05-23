CREDIT Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 14% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $85,647.20 and approximately $24,646.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00048898 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

