Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Share Price

Media stories about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,814,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,126. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

