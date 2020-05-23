Cryptaur Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,508.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $7,508.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

