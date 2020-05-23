CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00480442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 613.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013021 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.