Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.67. 384,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,478. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.